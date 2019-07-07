Kiltearn Partners Llp Increased Its Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $3.16 Million as Market Value Declined; Credit Suisse Group (CS) Valuation Declined While Rbf Capital Lifted Stake

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 73,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.63 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.63 million, up from 4.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.89M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 40.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 57,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 142,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 2.54 million shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 29.74% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 15/03/2018 – HAMMERSON PLC HMSO.L : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS CYCLICAL HEADWINDS IN UK RETAIL WITH STRUCTURAL SHIFT FROM PHYSICAL SHOPPING TO ONLINE WEIGHS ON HAMMERSON’S SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Cut 11% to A$11.40/Share by Credit Suisse; 25/04/2018 – Credit Suisse CEO Thiam on Earnings, New Asset Growth (Video); 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 21/03/2018 – Credit Suisse chairman says Brexit prep ‘like open-heart surgery’; 03/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CHIEF ECONOMIST JAMES SWEENEY ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 07/03/2018 – Andeavor Coverage Assumed by Credit Suisse at Outperform; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE HAS STARTED PITCHING STANCHART TRANSACTION TO POTENTIAL SUITORS, INCLUDING OTHER BUYOUT FIRMS IN ASIA – BLOOMBERG; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 07/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference May 10

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 47,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,280 shares, and cut its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 155,000 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $89.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 444,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).