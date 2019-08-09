Kiltearn Partners Llp Holds Stake in United Nat Foods (UNFI); Shah Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Avon Products (AVP) as Stock Price Rose

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 942,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 5.67 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.93M, up from 4.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.89M market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 17,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 7.77M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83 million, down from 9.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 8.19 million shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 26/03/2018 – Avon calls truce with Barington, nominates CEO Mitarotonda to board; 14/03/2018 – REG-SFL – ACQUISITION OF 15 VINTAGE VESSELS AND SALE OF SFL AVON; 03/05/2018 – Avon Rally Since February Reverses Amid Latest Backward Steps; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products CDS Widens 81 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 26/03/2018 – Avon Products Enters into Nomination Agreement With Shah Capital Mgmt., Barington Capital Group and Affiliates; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ACTIVE REPRESENTATIVES AND ENDING REPRESENTATIVES DECLINED 4% AND 1%, RESPECTIVELY, LARGELY DUE TO DECLINES IN BRAZIL IN QTR; 11/03/2018 – USGS: M 2.3 – 5km NNW of Glen Avon, CA; 15/05/2018 – SABA REDUCED CSCO, RDC, JCP, AVP IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ENTERED INTO NOMINATION AGREEMENT WITH SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, NUORION ADVISORS, AND BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS; 14/03/2018 – SFL – Acquisition of 15 vintage vessels and sale of SFL Avon

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 143,926 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $128.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 573,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.60M shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgsinc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Co has 0.01% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Captrust Financial Advisors invested in 0% or 240 shares. Clean Yield Grp invested in 9,325 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) or 86,679 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd owns 16,480 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 801 are owned by Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 1.20 million shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bancorp invested 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Kiltearn Partners Llp accumulated 5.67M shares or 2.13% of the stock. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.05% or 162,400 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 180,785 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 150 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com has 10,524 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maverick Capital Ltd reported 186,910 shares.