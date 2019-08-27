Kiltearn Partners Llp Holding in Omnicom Group (OMC) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; Atlantic Pwr (AT) Shareholder Mangrove Partners Cut Its Holding by $2.88 Million

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.76M, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $75.57. About 586,274 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom at Group Meeting Hosted By Huber Research Today; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Income Tax Expense Reduced by $13M; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 7.57M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, down from 9.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.0375 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2925. About 106,877 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 17/04/2018 – MANGROVE PARTNERS SAYS CUTS STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER TO 5.1 PCT AS OF APRIL 13 FROM A STAKE OF 9.96 PCT AS OF JAN 10 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.12; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating; 18/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 62% to 74 Days; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – COMBINED SAVINGS OF THREE REPRICING TRANSACTIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.1 MLN OVER TERMS OF FACILITIES; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES REPRICING OF APLP HOLDINGS TERM LOAN AND REVOLVER; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – REAFFIRMED 2018 PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – LAUNCH: ATLANTIC POWER $510M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; LENDER CALL 4/3; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q EPS 12c; 23/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 8.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER CORP AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING

More notable recent Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Percentage Of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE sees panic-like stock selling, Arms Index suggests – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 471,695 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Va Corp New by 31,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold AT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 65.21 million shares or 6.01% more from 61.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,873 are owned by Virtu Limited Liability Com. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 878,235 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 166,194 shares in its portfolio. Peak Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% or 103,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 492,864 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 83,309 shares. Tudor Et Al stated it has 76,665 shares. American Grp has 0% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 69,217 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Company owns 384,995 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 817,045 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 93,405 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Cetera Advisor Ltd invested in 0% or 20,150 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% stake.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 75,500 shares to 250,400 shares, valued at $59.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 135,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 972,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78M for 14.53 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,856 are owned by Fund Management Sa. Illinois-based Archford Capital Strategies Ltd has invested 0.03% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Qci Asset Mngmt Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 300 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability holds 210,414 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nomura Inc, Japan-based fund reported 18,547 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt reported 300 shares. Johnson Group holds 0% or 31 shares. Professional Advisory invested 2.71% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Com reported 68,289 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Lc has 0.03% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Blackrock reported 0.05% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 28,000 shares. 3.74M were accumulated by Northern Trust Corporation. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability owns 112,992 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 31,300 shares.

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Like Omnicom Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:OMC) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 45% Return On Equity, Is Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.