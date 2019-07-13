Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Upped Its State Str (STT) Holding by $23.48 Million; Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Declined While Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Trimmed Its Stake by $638,575

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 51.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 361,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.73 million, up from 698,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 4.54 million shares traded or 48.67% up from the average. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 39.59% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 07/05/2018 – MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names new head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP QTRLY TOTAL EXPENSES $2,256 MLN, UP 8.1 PCT; 29/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Sara Mathew and William Meaney to its Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – Asset manager SSGA seeks review of board election process in Europe; 25/04/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Signs Declaration on Financial Risks Related to Climate Change; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental Impact; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names Kathleen Gallagher head of ETF model portfolios; 01/05/2018 – State Street CEO Discusses Long Term Investing and ETFs (Video); 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 12.8%

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $6.6 during the last trading session, reaching $310.48. About 1.98M shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM)

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 16.80 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Series I by 10,398 shares to 14,837 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Mark (VEA) by 14,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,429 shares, and has risen its stake in I (USMV).

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 155,000 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $89.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 990,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.42M shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).