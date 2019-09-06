Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Upped Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) Holding by $14.49 Million; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Decreased Position

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 135,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 972,030 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.11 million, up from 836,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $78.63. About 434,757 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.: AMG, CRITERION REPORT; 29/05/2018 – AMG Names Dalton as CEO Replacing Longtime Leader Sean Healey; 08/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Group Enters $385M Credit Facility; 18/04/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds OCI, Exits REA Group; 29/05/2018 – AMG REPORTS NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q AUM $831B, EST. $827.85B; 29/05/2018 – Dutch metals group AMG temporarily shuts some Brazilian operations; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – WILL PROVIDE FURTHER UPDATES IN DUE COURSE; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Healey Has Been Diagnosed With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis; 11/04/2018 – Millennial Investors Driven by Short-Term Outlook, According to AMG Funds Survey

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 23.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 69,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 230,979 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63 million, down from 300,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 4.90M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steadfast Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 5.75% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.09% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Int Limited Ca stated it has 128,000 shares. C V Starr And Inc stated it has 13.19% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Peoples Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Enterprise Fincl Svcs stated it has 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). The California-based Kayne Anderson Advisors LP has invested 8.34% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 60,880 are owned by Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Co. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 64,282 shares. Gam Holdg Ag owns 0.36% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 300,000 shares. D E Shaw & Company Inc has 31,444 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors Incorporated, Tennessee-based fund reported 2,549 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 4.39M shares. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Tiedemann Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 488,002 shares to 966,195 shares, valued at $71.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 246,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $297.09M for 24.12 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. CHANDLER JOHN D had bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396. On Monday, May 20 CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 10,000 shares. The insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Liability holds 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) or 8,565 shares. 14,408 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Hartford Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd invested in 0.59% or 14,080 shares. First Republic Invest Management Inc has invested 0.03% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Edgepoint Grp Inc holds 5.86% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) or 5.00M shares. 61,938 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Llc. Pitcairn has invested 0.06% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 2,020 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp accumulated 0.03% or 90,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 10,126 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 8,666 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles & Equity Rech has 0.06% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 108,062 shares. 41,146 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Assetmark has 1 shares.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 2.45M shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $59.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 573,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.60M shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgsinc (ZMH).