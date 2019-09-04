Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Autozone (AZO) Position; Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund (GFY) Has 0.75 Sentiment

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc (GFY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 6 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 8 sold and reduced stock positions in Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 1.62 million shares, up from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 11.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 13,531 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The Kiltearn Partners Llp holds 107,120 shares with $109.70 million value, down from 120,651 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $27.47B valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $17.22 during the last trading session, reaching $1120.05. About 74,836 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 183,147 are owned by First Manhattan. Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 145 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Edgemoor Invest Incorporated accumulated 350 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.24% stake. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 0.17% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 9,701 are held by Da Davidson. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability owns 533 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Finemark Fincl Bank reported 441 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 12,355 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 253,332 shares. Bancshares Of America De owns 117,117 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.1% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.01% or 7,903 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman has 0.02% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 12.88 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AutoZone has $1250 highest and $103000 lowest target. $1113.20’s average target is -0.61% below currents $1120.05 stock price. AutoZone had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AZO in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”.

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $75.26 million. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. It has a 38.2 P/E ratio. Ltd.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.12. About 1,262 shares traded. Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. (GFY) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.