Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Trimmed Franklin Res (BEN) Stake by $29.46 Million; Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Share Price Rose While Horizon Investments Boosted Stake by $487,293

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 892,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 7.57M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.79M, down from 8.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.28. About 2.14 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Small-Mid Cap Adds Elior Group; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Rev $1.62B; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q EPS 78c; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 01/05/2018 – Gen X Women Are Most Concerned About Achieving Retirement Income Goals, Franklin Templeton Investments Survey Finds; 25/04/2018 – Malaysia should look beyond ringgit to draw Chinese to sukuk market – Franklin Templeton; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE AUM FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, WERE $751.8 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Biotech Adds Nektar, Exits Tesaro

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 4,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 33,765 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 29,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 1.04M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 80,468 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 52,508 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mercer Advisers has 0.49% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 7,000 shares. Hartline Investment reported 0.78% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 2,660 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt Inc invested in 1.32% or 37,111 shares. Wagner Bowman stated it has 12,062 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Lc accumulated 77,863 shares or 3.22% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com Limited holds 34,005 shares. Wellington Shields & Limited holds 10,383 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability Corp has 137,978 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Mondrian Prtn owns 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 469 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 2,788 shares. Boston Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Philadelphia Trust stated it has 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited Com by 16,078 shares to 1,634 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,827 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT).

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 942,086 shares to 5.67M shares, valued at $74.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 361,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital has invested 0.04% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 72 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 85 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Cleararc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Com owns 91,509 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc owns 126,949 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.02% stake. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 13,500 shares. Lesa Sroufe & holds 93,740 shares or 2.66% of its portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 0% or 7,719 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Van Eck Assocs holds 0% or 661 shares. 116,989 were reported by Metropolitan Life Communications Ny.