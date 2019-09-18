Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Raised Its Kt (KT) Stake by $770,076; As Centene Del (CNC) Share Value Rose, Pitcairn Company Has Trimmed Stake

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 64,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The institutional investor held 7.70M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.24M, up from 7.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 549,771 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Rev KRW5.710T Vs KRW5.612T; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Tokyo game developer Meleap ties up with South Korea’s KT; 05/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ NAGRA and KT Skylife expand content protection partnership with NexGuard watermarking; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q NET 197B WON, EST. 193.38B WON; 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT NET 316.8B WON; 22/05/2018 – KT Corp. Launches Task Force for Inter-Korean Cooperation; 22/03/2018 South Korea’s KT to launch 5G service for businesses next March; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Net KRW224.10B Vs KRW224.30B

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 43.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 5,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 7,764 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $407,000, down from 13,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $45.55. About 5.63M shares traded or 15.91% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 11.29M shares to 10.10 million shares, valued at $106.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,500 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN).

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $401.20 million for 11.74 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.