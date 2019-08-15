Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Lifted Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $3.16 Million; Ensemble Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Transdigm Group (TDG) by $733,860

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 73,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 4.63 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.63M, up from 4.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.61% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.34. About 12.45M shares traded or 25.44% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 1,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 59,313 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.93M, up from 57,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $9.16 during the last trading session, reaching $539.05. About 357,401 shares traded or 18.43% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG); 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Names Operating Chief as Next CEO; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – EXTANT COMPONENTS GROUP IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF WARBURG PINCUS LLC; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc owns 19.20M shares. Moreno Evelyn V has 1.1% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Utah Retirement invested in 261,869 shares. 181,726 are owned by Villere St Denis J & Llc. New England Rech And Management reported 0.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Bankshares invested in 19,735 shares. Summit Secs Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 8,000 shares. 28,362 are held by Iowa National Bank. Harbour Investment Limited Liability Corp holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 15,165 shares. 16,224 were reported by Freestone Cap Limited Liability Co. Franklin Res Incorporated has 12.05M shares. Morgan Stanley has 7.34 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ally Fin, a Michigan-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Hightower Lta has 0.95% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 169,021 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Outgoing Schlumberger CEO to stay on payroll, continue earning millions – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 512,153 shares to 4.24 million shares, valued at $151.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 1.18 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.64M shares, and cut its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4,319 activity.

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TransDigm to divest Esterline Interface Technologies – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Share Price Increased 170% – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About TransDigm Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:TDG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TransDigm Third Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, August 6, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Communications Limited Liability Corp owns 1,208 shares. Moreover, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Incorporated has 0.21% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 2,396 shares. Comerica National Bank invested in 0.16% or 41,952 shares. 14,004 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 8,891 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aravt Global Limited Liability Corporation reported 10.64% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.06% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 1,155 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.03% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Da Davidson And Communication accumulated 445 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiger Eye Llc owns 2.89% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 26,162 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 21,429 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 47,609 shares. Caxton Corporation holds 0.19% or 458 shares in its portfolio.