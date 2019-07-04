Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Increased Holding in Biogen (BIIB) by $17.82 Million; Curbstone Financial Management Holds Stake in United Technologies (Utx) (UTX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 5,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,440 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 20,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies (Utx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133. About 2.00M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 43.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 75,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,400 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.19 million, up from 174,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $238.27. About 670,392 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Biogen Completes Acquisition of Nightstar Therapeutics for Approximately $800 Million – GlobeNewswire” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About UBS Group AG (UBS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: BIIB, CRC, UAA – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “BIIB Stock Gets Boost on Promising Drug Data – Schaeffers Research” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Mgmt Co Inc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 6,909 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 72,964 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Federated Incorporated Pa invested 0.13% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Nuwave Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 26 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 176,200 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Osborne Prtnrs Mngmt Ltd Co owns 1,580 shares. First Amer State Bank accumulated 0.15% or 8,692 shares. Texas Yale reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). City holds 0.02% or 275 shares. Choate Investment Advisors invested in 1,769 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1,130 were reported by Holderness Invests. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd accumulated 233,682 shares. Stoneridge Inv Prns reported 16,159 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 2.45 million shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $59.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 573,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.60M shares, and cut its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5. 10,089 United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares with value of $1.25 million were sold by Amato Elizabeth B.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (NYSE:IBM) by 2,982 shares to 6,534 shares, valued at $922,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard St Corp Bond Etf (Vcs (VCSH) by 25,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,088 shares, and cut its stake in The Trading Desk Inc (Ttd).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Corporation stated it has 193,712 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd has 428,935 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 42,998 were reported by Mechanics Natl Bank Tru Department. 273,709 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Llc. The New Jersey-based Round Table Lc has invested 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Century Cos invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Aspiriant Lc invested in 0.03% or 2,410 shares. Highstreet Asset owns 22,521 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Chilton Inv Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Charles Schwab Investment Advisory invested 0.63% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bb&T Secs Lc invested in 447,643 shares or 0.56% of the stock. First Citizens State Bank & Tru Communications reported 0.09% stake. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd holds 38,724 shares or 3.49% of its portfolio. 165 were reported by Wealthcare Capital Management Limited Liability Company. Stack Management Inc invested in 4.91% or 317,725 shares.