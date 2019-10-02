Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Holding in Citigroup (C) by $33.03 Million; Horseman Capital Management LTD Increased Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position by $540,000; Valuation Rose

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 12,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $117.04. About 1.54M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 471,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 3.26 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228.11M, down from 3.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $68.15. About 12.35 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – CITI RESPONDS TO QUESTIONS ABOUT CORBAT’S MEETING WITH KUSHNER; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue — 3rd Update; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW FORMULATION, CITI-002, WILL COMBINE LIDOCAINE WITH HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 26/03/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 9.5% in 2018, Citi Leads; 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options being considered for his replacement; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.60 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) by 18,200 shares to 377,500 shares, valued at $17.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

