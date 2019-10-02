Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Decreased By $25.28 Million Its Autozone (AZO) Stake; Albemarle (ALB) Shorts Decreased By 6.69%

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) had a decrease of 6.69% in short interest. ALB’s SI was 15.22 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 6.69% from 16.31 million shares previously. With 1.48M avg volume, 10 days are for Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)’s short sellers to cover ALB’s short positions. The SI to Albemarle Corporation’s float is 14.47%. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $66.72. About 367,089 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE OVERALL 2018 LITHIUM PRICING RISING OVER 2017 BY HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON PERCENTAGE BASIS – PRESIDENT JOHN MITCHELL; 24/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE-DUPONT REPORT PACT IN HYDROPROCESSING; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 9 Days; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 19/04/2018 – LARA: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 21.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 23,000 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The Kiltearn Partners Llp holds 84,120 shares with $92.49M value, down from 107,120 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $25.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.94% or $31.83 during the last trading session, reaching $1051.84. About 84,324 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F

Among 5 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. AutoZone has $135700 highest and $103000 lowest target. $1183.17’s average target is 12.49% above currents $1051.84 stock price. AutoZone had 11 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 25. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Wednesday, September 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, June 21. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, September 18. On Friday, September 13 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, September 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bp Public Limited Com has 3,000 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Llc has 0.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 4,211 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 393 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd reported 0.14% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 786 shares. Moreover, Sterneck Management Ltd has 0.57% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Shell Asset Management Commerce holds 8,526 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Churchill Management Corp owns 7,465 shares. Sei Invests stated it has 24,270 shares. 216,377 are held by Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fenimore Asset Mngmt invested 1.86% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.23% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Ironwood Fin Limited Liability holds 5 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Albemarle has $12800 highest and $6000 lowest target. $92.14’s average target is 38.10% above currents $66.72 stock price. Albemarle had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) rating on Monday, August 12. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $8300 target. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 9 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) rating on Friday, May 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $10000 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of ALB in report on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold Albemarle Corporation shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,177 were reported by Carnegie Asset Management Lc. Acg Wealth reported 42,310 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Natixis Lp reported 33,977 shares stake. Nordea Investment accumulated 0% or 5,594 shares. Northern Tru owns 1.24 million shares. 10 has 0.37% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 24,116 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 164,972 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.02% or 96,021 shares. Strategic Limited Liability stated it has 0.2% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Scout Invests Incorporated reported 184,152 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Moody Bancshares Trust Division owns 42,428 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.01% or 65,222 shares. Chevy Chase has 117,124 shares. Hexavest Inc invested in 138 shares or 0% of the stock. B And T Cap Dba Alpha Cap owns 16,966 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity. Marlow DeeAnne J also bought $70,850 worth of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) on Monday, May 13.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.07 billion. The firm offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It has a 13.02 P/E ratio. It also makes cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets.

