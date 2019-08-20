Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Cut Its Kt (KT) Position by $14.17 Million as Stock Declined; Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Holder A-R-T- Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding by $744,000 as Valuation Rose

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 29.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 18,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 81,654 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, up from 63,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $48.16. About 658,390 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 1.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The institutional investor held 7.64 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.98M, down from 8.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.2. About 159,311 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q OPER PROFIT 397.1B WON, EST. 380.72B WON; 15/04/2018 – S.KOREA POLICE TO SUMMON KT CEO ON FUNDING PROBE: MONEYTODAY; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B; 24/05/2018 – KT to Build Digital Healthcare System on Trans-Siberian Trains; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q NET 197B WON, EST. 193.38B WON; 22/03/2018 South Korea’s KT to launch 5G service for businesses next March; 05/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ NAGRA and KT Skylife expand content protection partnership with NexGuard watermarking; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD- QTRLY MINED COPPER PRODUCTION 139.3 KT VS 84.2 KT A YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Net KRW224.10B Vs KRW224.30B; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL ALUMINUM PRODUCTION WAS 176.8 KT/DAY IN MONTH: IAI

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 361,300 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $69.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 75,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,400 shares, and has risen its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold KT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 140.85 million shares or 6.02% more from 132.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 81,100 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Moreover, Sei Com has 0.02% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 531,772 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 5,525 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.02% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 29,150 shares or 0% of the stock. Centre Asset Lc holds 16,340 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 25,660 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP reported 2,400 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.04% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). 685,369 are owned by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Mirae Asset Global Invests holds 30,213 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

