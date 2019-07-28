Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Cut Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding as Shares Declined; Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Stock Rose While Pecaut & Company Lowered Its Holding

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $163.55. About 340,570 shares traded or 5.00% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 08/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC CASY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $112; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q REV. $2.05B, EST. $2.04B; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Prepared Food & Foundation Up 10% in FY 2021; 13/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Set to Open First Store in Michigan; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt, Allison Wing Appointed to Board; 02/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected to Board on March 29; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – H. LYNN HORAK APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 217,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.77M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.48 million, down from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Serv Automobile Association reported 5,613 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd owns 587,928 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corp De holds 265,667 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% stake. Financial Counselors owns 0.19% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 34,424 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 2,233 shares. 8,764 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co. Moreover, Amer Grp Inc Inc has 0.04% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 73,013 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 17,938 shares. Zacks Investment Management owns 7,569 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 209,700 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Moreover, Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc has 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 2,561 shares. Raymond James And owns 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 125,337 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 7,308 shares.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.43M for 20.76 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 189.71% EPS growth.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 75,500 shares to 250,400 shares, valued at $59.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 73,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20B for 8.22 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.01% stake. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 13,352 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas has 0.58% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 134,920 shares. Beech Hill owns 103,960 shares. Washington Trust accumulated 199,974 shares. First Fincl Bank has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,427 shares. Intact Mgmt invested 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Brandywine Inv Limited Com stated it has 0.55% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Provise Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 95,727 shares. Karpas Strategies Lc reported 16,148 shares. Citizens & Northern has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bowling Portfolio Ltd Liability Com holds 0.37% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 43,789 shares. Davenport & Lc owns 1.2% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.79M shares. Natixis Advisors Lp holds 223,922 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Pa holds 5,844 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M worth of stock. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. 10,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

