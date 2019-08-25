Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Boosted Biogen (BIIB) Position by $17.82 Million; Lee Danner & Bass Has Lifted Stake in Delta Airlines (DAL) by $1.29 Million as Stock Value Rose

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Delta Airlines Inc. (DAL) by 17.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 25,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 172,479 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91M, up from 147,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Delta Airlines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 5.92M shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH CAPACITY UP 3%; 04/04/2018 – DAL: @Delta confirms it’s website chat service was involved in a cyber incident, potentially compromising customer payment information; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.1% VS 85.3% YEAR-AGO; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NYTDC LOANED PROCEEDS FROM 2018 BONDS TO DELTA AIR LINES TO FINANCE A PORTION OF COSTS OF A CONSTRUCTION PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – WXYZ Detroit: #BREAKING: Delta flight from Detroit to West Palm Beach lands safely after blowing a tire; 05/04/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta baggage…; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adjusted TRASM Up About 5%; 15/05/2018 – DAL TO TAKE `FRESH LOOK’ AT FUEL PRICES, `RESPOND ACCORDINGLY’; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines and other large U.S. airlines alleged the big three Gulf carriers received unfair subsidies; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Adj EPS 74c

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 43.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 75,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 250,400 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.19M, up from 174,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $225.85. About 1.29 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 14,539 shares to 498,517 shares, valued at $65.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) by 14,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,046 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gluskin Sheff Associate owns 282,919 shares. 4,569 are held by Chase Inv Counsel. Cibc World Mkts has 103,592 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Olstein Mngmt LP holds 1.51% or 177,200 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 1.40 million shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.17% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability accumulated 6.12 million shares. Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm has 0.17% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 13,705 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp has invested 0.15% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). London Of Virginia stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Anchor Bolt Lp has invested 0.87% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 23,980 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Optimum holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 606 shares.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 143,926 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $128.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 60,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,280 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,545 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mgmt. First Personal Finance Services, a North Carolina-based fund reported 121 shares. Moreover, Auxier Asset Mgmt has 1.28% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 26,257 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 1.05 million shares. Hills Savings Bank And invested in 4,997 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 230 shares. 11,249 are owned by Cibc Ww Mkts. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.13% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Amp Ltd holds 179,658 shares. Main Street Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,420 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca has invested 2.54% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Group Inc holds 0.15% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Massachusetts-based Grimes Inc has invested 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Brandywine Investment Ltd Liability holds 213,760 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.