Kiltearn Partners Llp Decreased Its Holding in Citigroup (C) by $27.57 Million as Stock Value Rose; Boston Common Asset Management Decreased Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) Position by $1.61 Million; Valuation Declined

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) by 27.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 31,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,370 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 116,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 3.21 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – MOVE FOLLOWS EMERGENCY LANDING OF SOUTHWEST AIRLINES JET; 18/04/2018 – The engine that exploded on a Southwest flight had caught regulators’ attention before; 26/04/2018 – Southwest: 2Q RASM View Reflects Some Recent Softness in Bookings Following Flight 1380 Accident; 27/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Provides Travel For Hundreds Of Patients Through Medical Transportation Grant Program; 18/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Regulators Had Concerns About Engine Type That Blew in Southwest Plane; 19/04/2018 – Southwest Flight 1380 had to make an emergency landing on Tuesday after an engine failure; 03/05/2018 – LUV: CITIES INCLUDE OAKLAND, SAN DIEGO, SAN JOSE, SACRAMENTO; 17/04/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: One dead after Southwest plane makes emergency landing in Philadelphia; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: ENGINE INSPECTIONS STARTED BEFORE APRIL 20 FAA ORDER; 17/04/2018 – NBC New York: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight from NYC to Dallas makes unscheduled landing in Philadelphia

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 444,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.73 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232.03M, down from 4.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $71.32. About 15.34 million shares traded or 16.08% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/03/2018 – GHANA PARLIAMENT FINANCE CHAIRMAN ASSIBEY COMMENTS ON CITI FM; 22/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citi CEO says Aramco listing may start locally -Arab News; 15/05/2018 – Japan’s SoftBank to open Saudi Arabian office; 13/04/2018 – CITI HELD ONTO GAINS IN WALLET SHARE IN INVESTMENT BANKING: CEO; 06/03/2018 – CITI INVESTMENT BANKING REVENUE MAY BE `DOWN A BIT’ THIS QTR; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 13/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cyber security consortium; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CBS CORP – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Wild Child of Commodities Tamed for Now as Citi Warns on Outlook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gp reported 27,674 shares. Grp holds 0.04% or 200,447 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru Com holds 0.01% or 4,796 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department stated it has 2,650 shares. Cwm owns 2,007 shares. Haverford Fincl Service Inc invested in 0.31% or 16,400 shares. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn has 1.16 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1,275 were accumulated by Dubuque Commercial Bank & Tru. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.3% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 3.48 million shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Company invested in 277,240 shares. 1.35 million were reported by D E Shaw And Inc. Whitnell & has 260 shares. Aldebaran Inc stated it has 1.42% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Palladium Ptnrs Llc reported 0.19% stake.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $744.01 million for 9.72 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 4,618 shares to 41,922 shares, valued at $8.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 4,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY).

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 361,300 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $69.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 942,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).