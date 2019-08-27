Kiltearn Partners Llp Decreased By $15.69 Million Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake; Shorts at PARKLAND FUEL CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARE (PKIUF) Lowered By 25.52%

PARKLAND FUEL CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had a decrease of 25.52% in short interest. PKIUF’s SI was 288,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 25.52% from 386,700 shares previously. With 4,400 avg volume, 66 days are for PARKLAND FUEL CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:PKIUF)’s short sellers to cover PKIUF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $30.72. About 125 shares traded. Parkland Fuel Corporation (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 10.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 143,926 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Kiltearn Partners Llp holds 1.18 million shares with $128.52M value, down from 1.32M last quarter. American Express Co now has $97.46B valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $117.47. About 1.04M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $136.43’s average target is 16.14% above currents $117.47 stock price. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 22. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The rating was initiated by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Friday, May 3. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Stephens.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.12 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as an independent marketer and distributor of fuels and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $4.50 billion. The Company’s Retails Fuels segment supplies and supports a network of 1,075 retail gas stations under the Fas Gas Plus, Race Trac, Pioneer, On the Run/MarchÃ© Express, Snack Express, and Verve brands, as well as operates as a branded wholesaler for Esso and Chevron brands. It has a 31.03 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Commercial Fuels segment offers bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, agricultural inputs, oilfield fluids, and other related services and products to commercial, industrial, and residential clients in various industries, such as gas and oil, residential propane and heating oil, construction, mining, forestry, fishing, and transportation.