Kiltearn Partners Llp Cut Biogen (BIIB) Position; Chemours Company (the (CC) Sellers Decreased By 4.18% Their Shorts

Chemours Company (the (NYSE:CC) had a decrease of 4.18% in short interest. CC’s SI was 7.72 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.18% from 8.06M shares previously. With 2.66M avg volume, 3 days are for Chemours Company (the (NYSE:CC)’s short sellers to cover CC’s short positions. The SI to Chemours Company (the’s float is 4.67%. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 5.02 million shares traded or 38.04% up from the average. The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has declined 57.83% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CC News: 03/04/2018 – Chemours Credit Pact Includes Term Loans of $900M and EUR350M and $800M Revolving Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – Chemours Announces Global Sodium Cyanide Price Increase of 15%, Effective May 15; 26/03/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – CURRENTLY EVALUATING IMPACT OF MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS TO LONGER-TERM TARGETS; 03/05/2018 – CHEMOURS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.21; 26/03/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE AT HIGH END OF PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED RANGE OF $4.95 TO $5.60; 04/05/2018 – CHEMOURS: 2018 BASE REFRIGERANT VOLUMES FLAT, PRICE UP MODESTLY; 26/03/2018 – Chemours Expects 2018 Earnings to Be in Top End of Previously-Announced Range; 08/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO CC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66; 04/05/2018 – CHEMOURS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 03/04/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – NEW TERM LOANS WILL MATURE ON APRIL 3, 2025 & LOANS UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WILL MATURE ON APRIL 3, 2023

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 8.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 21,900 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Kiltearn Partners Llp holds 228,500 shares with $53.44M value, down from 250,400 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $42.46 billion valuation. It closed at $230.22 lastly. It is down 28.25% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $2.37 billion. It operates through three divisions: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. It has a 4.17 P/E ratio. The Titanium Technologies segment makes and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Among 4 analysts covering Chemours (NYSE:CC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Chemours has $52 highest and $1800 lowest target. $29.75’s average target is 105.03% above currents $14.51 stock price. Chemours had 13 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, September 9 with “Outperform”. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 5 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $26 target. Susquehanna upgraded the shares of CC in report on Tuesday, August 20 to “Positive” rating. SunTrust upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $52 target in Monday, April 15 report.

More notable recent The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Such Is Life: How Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 59% – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reasons Not To Invest In Chemours – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Chemours Company: Examining The Value – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yuma Energy and Valaris among Energy/Materials losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 6.98 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Amica Mutual Com has 0.17% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 5,000 are held by Birchview Capital Lp. Montrusco Bolton Invs Inc has 1.32% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 88,120 shares. Comgest Glob Invsts Sas holds 0.06% or 12,600 shares. Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited owns 3,852 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. 8,907 were reported by Central National Bank And Tru. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.2% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 230,000 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 5,376 shares. Utah Retirement System invested in 0.16% or 36,774 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.04% or 1,715 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.19% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 144,574 were accumulated by Voya Inv Management Ltd Company. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 3.79 million shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. The Sweden-based Swedbank has invested 0.17% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Centurylink Investment Management Company has 0.49% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Among 5 analysts covering Biogen Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:BIIB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Biogen Inc. – Common Stock has $28500 highest and $19800 lowest target. $241.80’s average target is 5.03% above currents $230.22 stock price. Biogen Inc. – Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 9. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, July 24. Piper Jaffray downgraded the shares of BIIB in report on Friday, June 28 to “Neutral” rating.