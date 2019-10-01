Kiltearn Partners Llp Continues to Hold Stake in Cvs Health (CVS); Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) Holder Herald Investment Management LTD Has Raised Holding by $880,000 as Market Value Declined

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 148,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59M, up from 128,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 5,368 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 30,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.80 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.12 million, up from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.4. About 492,028 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $359.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 377,261 shares to 241,739 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Descartes Systems Group Inc/The (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 21,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,300 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Millennium Ltd Co invested in 0% or 10,550 shares. Nordea Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Herald Inv invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Bessemer Group Inc holds 17,100 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 64,214 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Timessquare Cap has invested 0.29% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Psagot Investment House Limited has 0.02% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Renaissance Tech Lc stated it has 163,342 shares. Bb&T invested in 0.01% or 6,915 shares. Roanoke Asset Management Corp New York reported 43,408 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And has 88,031 shares.

