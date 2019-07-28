Kilroy Rlty (KRC) Stake Upped by Brookfield Asset Management Inc; Kennedy Capital Management Has Upped Its Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Holding by $809,792 as Stock Price Declined

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 30.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 769,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.31M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251.44M, up from 2.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $80.04. About 744,177 shares traded or 45.72% up from the average. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 3.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Increases Common Dividend 7.1%; 08/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $79; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS EXITED KRC IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – KILROY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.49 TO $3.64, EST. $3.56; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP SEES 2018 SAME STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 0 TO 1%; 03/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty Corporation Wins 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 25/04/2018 – KILROY 1Q FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 90C; 03/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES B WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.35% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON OCTOBER 18, 2026; 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) by 14.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 25,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200,175 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, up from 174,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 673,817 shares traded. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 14.26% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporate, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HR); 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q EPS 7c

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 29,788 shares to 31,626 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Faro Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FARO) by 26,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,270 shares, and cut its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold HR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 118.96 million shares or 0.23% more from 118.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.01% invested in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) for 9,113 shares. Duff Phelps Invest Mngmt invested in 23,250 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, a Louisiana-based fund reported 33,600 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 541,775 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited holds 349,993 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 316,287 shares or 0% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America holds 114,689 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Cornerstone owns 187 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.01% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.45% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Com reported 266 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 19 investors sold KRC shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.44% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0% or 520 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.07% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 36,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Phocas Fin has invested 0.1% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Kbc Gru Nv owns 0.01% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 13,310 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Liability Company holds 423,298 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Investment Com has 470,544 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.02% or 764,259 shares. Green Street Investors Lc holds 2.83% or 67,200 shares in its portfolio. Eii Inc stated it has 31,711 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De holds 294,035 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 13,351 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 115,946 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.69 million activity. ROSE TYLER H sold 20,000 shares worth $1.45M.