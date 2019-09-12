Kilroy Rlty (KRC) Shareholder Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Lifted Position; Bridgecreek Investment Management Stake in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Decreased as Valuation Rose

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 27.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America bought 25,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 117,120 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.64M, up from 91,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $77.34. About 583,418 shares traded or 18.20% up from the average. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $200 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.35% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY OCTOBER 22, 2018; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES A WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.30% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON JULY 18, 2026; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q EPS 36c; 07/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Announces Regional Leadership Change; 08/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $79; 25/04/2018 – KILROY 1Q FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 90C; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY, L.P.’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT BA; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS EXITED KRC IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Increases Common Dividend 7.1%; 25/04/2018 – KILROY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.49 TO $3.64, EST. $3.56

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 1,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 63,065 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.36M, down from 64,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $271.05. About 323,879 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 83,676 shares to 53,522 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT) by 92,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,974 shares, and cut its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO).

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $98.50 million for 59.97 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $478.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,350 shares to 8,265 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 9,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F).

