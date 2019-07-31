Kilroy Rlty (KRC) Shareholder Resolution Capital LTD Cut Stake by $10.37 Million; As Waste Management (WM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Has Decreased by $348,140 Its Holding

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 138,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.21 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.10 million, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $79.69. About 332,728 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 3.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 42.5C, EST. 45C; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Increases Common Dividend 7.1%; 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 30/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty to Host Investor and Analyst Event at NeueHouse in New York City on June 4, 2018; 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KILROY REALTY, L.P. AGREES TO SELL $250 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS EXITED KRC IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.455/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Announces Regional Leadership Change; 11/05/2018 – NORGES BANK REPORTS 5.18 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN KILROY REALTY CORP AS OF MAY 4 – SEC FILING

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,186 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 100,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $117.14. About 1.01M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63M for 25.69 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company reported 0.05% stake. World Asset Management has 29,021 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.02% stake. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Llc holds 2,993 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 1.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 190,101 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) reported 400 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.33% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Becker Cap Mgmt reported 9,707 shares. Wespac Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.23% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Td Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 667,533 shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company has 0.43% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 8,088 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited owns 0.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 4,758 shares. Gateway Advisers stated it has 373,255 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.9 per share. KRC’s profit will be $93.90M for 21.42 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Kilroy Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.11% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.69 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 HAWKEN JEFFREY C sold $2.24M worth of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) or 30,516 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 19 investors sold KRC shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.44% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco reported 1,660 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Fifth Third State Bank invested 0% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Prelude Capital Ltd Liability reported 46,153 shares stake. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 1.59M shares. Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 294,035 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru invested in 3.52 million shares or 2.34% of the stock. Boston Prtnrs has invested 0.12% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Bowling Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 9,082 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co invested in 3,600 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bancorp accumulated 3,773 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc holds 0.1% or 29,543 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 156,283 shares. Raymond James And Associates has 44,657 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.