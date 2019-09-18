Kilroy Rlty (KRC) Shareholder Grs Advisors Has Cut Its Position as Share Value Rose; As Ltc Pptys (LTC) Market Value Rose, Holder Td Asset Management Has Decreased by $2.97 Million Its Holding

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ltc Pptys Inc (LTC) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 66,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 115,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27 million, down from 181,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ltc Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.32. About 90,504 shares traded. LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has risen 10.90% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LTC News: 27/03/2018 – LTC Properties’ CEO and President interviewed by Advisor Access; 09/05/2018 – LTC REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS; SELLS PORTFOLIO OF SIX ASSISTED; 09/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 75C; 23/04/2018 – DJ LTC Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTC); 11/05/2018 – Kabarec Financial Advisors Buys 2% Position in LTC Properties; 01/05/2018 – LTC SELLS PORTFOLIO OF SIX ASSISTED LIVING, MEMORY CARE; 23/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES INC LTC.N : RBC CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q Rev $41.8M; 06/03/2018 LTC Properties Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 71,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 68,138 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03M, down from 139,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.59. About 259,727 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 25/04/2018 – KILROY 1Q FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 90C; 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY SR RATING AT BAA2; 08/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $79; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q EPS 36c; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.455/SHR; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES B WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.35% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON OCTOBER 18, 2026; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $200 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.35% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY OCTOBER 22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP SEES 2018 SAME STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 0 TO 1%; 25/04/2018 – KILROY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.49 TO $3.64, EST. $3.56

Analysts await LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 2.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.75 per share. LTC’s profit will be $30.60 million for 16.34 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by LTC Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.67% EPS growth.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $66.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 21,127 shares to 259,897 shares, valued at $16.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.40 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold LTC shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 29.49 million shares or 0.54% more from 29.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 36,564 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability holds 5,398 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) for 194,945 shares. Asset Mngmt One Communications Ltd invested in 0.02% or 76,133 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested in 40,959 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0% or 4,660 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 0% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Pinebridge Invs LP reported 0.02% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Voya Management Ltd Liability Co has 23,393 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com accumulated 130,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whitnell holds 4,681 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.03% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Strs Ohio holds 58,666 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KRC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.78 million shares or 0.10% less from 98.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 24 are owned by Cwm Limited Liability Company. Envestnet Asset Management reported 44,643 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancshares reported 63,254 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability has 20,128 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Company has invested 0% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). 2,729 are owned by Fifth Third Bank. 203,679 are owned by Franklin Resources Incorporated. Weiss Multi owns 546,789 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0.02% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Security Cap And Mgmt invested in 1.63% or 460,120 shares. Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 15,568 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) or 182 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 0% or 42,820 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated Natl Bank has 0.04% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 20,802 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co holds 0% or 51 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. KRC’s profit will be $92.89M for 21.08 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Kilroy Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.16% negative EPS growth.