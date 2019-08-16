Kilroy Rlty (KRC) Share Value Rose While 1832 Asset Management LP Increased by $8.56 Million Its Stake; Bbva Compass Bancshares Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) Has Decreased by $1.63 Million as Stock Value Rose

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 135.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 112,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 196,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.06M, up from 83,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $78.67. About 114,369 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY, L.P. TO SELL $250M OF SR UNSECURED NOTES DUE; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $200 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.35% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY OCTOBER 22, 2018; 08/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $79; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kilroy Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRC); 25/04/2018 – KILROY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.49 TO $3.64, EST. $3.56; 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP SEES 2018 SAME STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 0 TO 1%; 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.455/SHR; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 42.5C, EST. 45C

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 14,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 28,391 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 43,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $115.11. About 1.88 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 5,492 shares to 43,293 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (Eur) (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,154 shares, and has risen its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 13.97 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 671,868 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $123.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 29,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 665,620 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

