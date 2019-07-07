Kilroy Rlty (KRC) Holder Honeywell International Boosted Its Holding by $540,000 as Market Value Rose; Venor Capital Management LP Decreased Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding by $8.44 Million

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 18.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,454 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 39,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $76.12. About 213,622 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 3.94% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Increases Common Dividend 7.1%; 25/04/2018 – KILROY 1Q FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 90C; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES A WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.30% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON JULY 18, 2026; 25/04/2018 – KILROY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.49 TO $3.64, EST. $3.56; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kilroy Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRC); 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KILROY REALTY, L.P. AGREES TO SELL $250 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 07/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Announces Regional Leadership Change; 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY SR RATING AT BAA2; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F

Investors sentiment is 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 19 investors sold KRC shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.44% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Limited Liability holds 122,373 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 16,175 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bamco invested in 1,660 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 19,205 shares. Westpac Banking Corp stated it has 108,113 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). 35,300 are held by Lasalle Mngmt Securities Ltd Company. Kbc Gru Nv owns 13,310 shares. 139,205 are held by Grs Advsr Ltd Com. Lenox Wealth Management reported 107 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Comml Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Bowling Limited Liability invested 0.11% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Massachusetts-based Geode Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus has 424,951 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 764,259 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.69 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 HAWKEN JEFFREY C sold $2.24M worth of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) or 30,516 shares.