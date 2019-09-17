Kilroy Realty (KRC) to pay $0.49 on Oct 16, 2019; AGILE THERAPEUTICS (AGRX) Sentiment Is 1.8

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) is expected to pay $0.49 on Oct 16, 2019. (NYSE:KRC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.49 dividend. Kilroy Realty Corp’s current price of $76.97 translates into 0.63% yield. Kilroy Realty Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $76.97. About 466,863 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 03/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty Corporation Wins 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 11/05/2018 – NORGES BANK REPORTS 5.18 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN KILROY REALTY CORP AS OF MAY 4 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Executive Daniel Kilroy Named CFO of The Year by San Diego Business; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Rev $182.8M; 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.455/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kilroy Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRC); 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY, L.P.’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT BA; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Net $36.2M; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES B WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.35% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON OCTOBER 18, 2026

AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC (AGRX) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.80, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 9 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 5 reduced and sold their holdings in AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC. The active investment managers in our database reported: 17.90 million shares, up from 16.86 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Kilroy Realty Corporation shares while 82 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.78 million shares or 0.10% less from 98.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Kilroy Realty Corporation. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $7.77 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 28.74 P/E ratio. It own, develop, acquire and manage real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and greater Seattle.

Investor Ab holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. for 3.51 million shares. Perceptive Advisors Llc owns 8.43 million shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Needham Investment Management Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 95,000 shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun International Ltd has invested 0.04% in the stock. Highland Capital Management Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 100,000 shares.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a forward-thinking women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. The company has market cap of $82.43 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a pipeline of other new transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

