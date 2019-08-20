Kilroy Realty (KRC) Share Price Rose While Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Increased Its Holding; Bangor Savings Bank Trimmed Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding by $1.57 Million as Stock Declined

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 76.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 12,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 3,643 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 15,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.53. About 2.81 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises EPS Guidance; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK-TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE DEMONSTRATING STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN HBA(1C) WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE COMPARED TO EMPAGLIFLOZIN; 10/05/2018 – BioWorld [Reg]: Lilly strikes $1.6B deal to buy I-O player Armo; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Rev $5.7B; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY-AFTER IND IS SUBMITTED,CO WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES & COSTS RELATED TO COLLABORATION; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) by 833.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.17M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kilroy Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $79.38. About 300,324 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 25/04/2018 – KILROY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.49 TO $3.64, EST. $3.56; 03/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty Corporation Wins 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $50 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.30% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY JULY 20, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Announces Regional Leadership Change; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Raises Dividend to $0.455; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS COMMON DIV 7.1%; 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY SR RATING AT BAA2; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES B WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.35% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON OCTOBER 18, 2026; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kilroy Realty, L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa2; Outlook Stable

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 10,653 shares to 410,504 shares, valued at $27.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 6,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Intl Equity Etf (SCHF).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 4 sales for $103.40 million activity. Smiley Joshua L also bought $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Advisors Lc holds 1,685 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Group Inc Incorporated reported 3,348 shares. Fdx accumulated 13,947 shares. Asset Mngmt One Communication Ltd has 0.38% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Marsico Mngmt Ltd holds 244,995 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.24% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Chatham Capital Gp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Proffitt & Goodson stated it has 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Maple Cap Mgmt accumulated 2.79% or 91,307 shares. Delta Asset Management Llc Tn holds 0.01% or 652 shares. Sol Mngmt Communications has invested 0.06% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Texas-based Westwood Gru Inc has invested 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Axa holds 0.33% or 641,645 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.08% or 36.69M shares in its portfolio. 9,710 are held by Syntal Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 16,000 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) by 22,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,250 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Ord (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment is 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 19 investors sold KRC shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.44% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.