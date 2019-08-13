Kilroy Realty (KRC) Holding Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc; As Masco (MAS) Stock Price Rose, Water Asset Management Has Upped by $438,555 Its Stake

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 11,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 65,193 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 53,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 1.46 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) by 33.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 4,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 18,927 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 14,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kilroy Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $77.35. About 292,302 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Increases Common Dividend 7.1%; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $50 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.30% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY JULY 20, 2018; 27/03/2018 CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Executive Daniel Kilroy Named CFO of The Year by San Diego Business; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kilroy Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRC); 25/04/2018 – KILROY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.49 TO $3.64, EST. $3.56; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Raises Dividend to $0.455; 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – UPDATED GUIDANCE RANGE OF NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FY 2018 TO $3.49 TO $3.64 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY SR RATING AT BAA2; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kilroy Realty, L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa2; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8.97M were accumulated by Rech Global. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Boothbay Fund stated it has 7,161 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 2.44M are owned by Bancorporation Of Mellon. 1 are held by Exane Derivatives. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc reported 48,114 shares stake. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 43,715 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.04% or 60,838 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Bessemer Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 1,543 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd invested 0.18% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Axa reported 0.06% stake. 2.17 million were reported by Artemis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Masco Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Masco Corporation’s (NYSE:MAS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Masco – Get Prepared For A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 5,111 shares to 21,756 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Usd0.01 by 18,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,465 shares, and cut its stake in Ofs Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS).