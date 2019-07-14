Kilroy Realty (KRC) Holder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Trimmed Its Stake; Frigate Ventures LP Lifted Its American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Holding

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 210% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 406,018 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 18.65% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 5,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,160 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 21,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Kilroy Realty Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.93. About 429,395 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 3.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 03/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $50 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.30% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY JULY 20, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 25/04/2018 – KILROY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.49 TO $3.64, EST. $3.56; 07/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Announces Regional Leadership Change; 30/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty to Host Investor and Analyst Event at NeueHouse in New York City on June 4, 2018; 27/03/2018 CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Executive Daniel Kilroy Named CFO of The Year by San Diego Business; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Net $36.2M; 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KILROY REALTY, L.P. AGREES TO SELL $250 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.69 million activity. $2.24 million worth of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) was sold by HAWKEN JEFFREY C.

Analysts await Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 5.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.86 per share. KRC’s profit will be $91.89 million for 21.13 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Kilroy Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.21% negative EPS growth.

