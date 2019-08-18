Kilroy Realty (KRC) Holder Adelante Capital Management Trimmed Its Position as Stock Rose; Community Bank Has Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $331,506 as Share Price Rose

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kilroy Realty (KRC) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 69,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The hedge fund held 899,387 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.32 million, down from 968,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kilroy Realty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $78.57. About 344,240 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Raises Dividend to $0.455; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kilroy Realty, L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa2; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES B WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.35% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON OCTOBER 18, 2026; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY, L.P. TO SELL $250M OF SR UNSECURED NOTES DUE; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES A WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.30% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON JULY 18, 2026; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Net $36.2M; 30/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty to Host Investor and Analyst Event at NeueHouse in New York City on June 4, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Increases Common Dividend 7.1%; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $50 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.30% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY JULY 20, 2018

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53 million, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81 million shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander; 09/05/2018 – Ive also said the company has learned from some of the Watches’ forays into new materials like gold and ceramic, offering a rare hint into Apple’s thinking for future product designs; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 03/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple prepping Micro-LED displays for Apple Watch and Smartglasses for 2019; 13/05/2018 – Forbes: New iPhone Leak Reveals Apple’s Radical Design; 26/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Irish back taxes; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The #DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. …The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. #RevolutionCHI is live now on @MSNBC; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS IT IS ‘COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PEOPLE’S PRIVACY’ AND WILL BLUR FACES AND LICENSE PLATES BEFORE PUBLISHING IMAGES CAPTURED BY DRONES – COMPANY STATEMENT

Analysts await Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.9 per share. KRC’s profit will be $93.90 million for 21.12 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Kilroy Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.11% negative EPS growth.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 181,678 shares to 729,058 shares, valued at $74.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coresite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR) by 48,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Etf (VCSH) by 4,908 shares to 37,082 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Intl Eq Etf by 25,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,533 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

