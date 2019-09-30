Kilroy Realty (KRC) Analysts See $0.92 EPS; Gigamedia Limited – Ordinary Shares (GIGM) Shorts Increased By 1225%

Analysts expect Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) to report $0.92 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.22% from last quarter’s $0.9 EPS. KRC’s profit would be $91.47 million giving it 21.07 P/E if the $0.92 EPS is correct. After having $0.95 EPS previously, Kilroy Realty Corporation’s analysts see -3.16% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $77.55. About 509,729 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY SR RATING AT BAA2; 25/04/2018 – KILROY 1Q FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 90C; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY, L.P. TO SELL $250M OF SR UNSECURED NOTES DUE; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $50 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.30% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY JULY 20, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Raises Dividend to $0.455; 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KILROY REALTY, L.P. AGREES TO SELL $250 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS COMMON DIV 7.1%; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.455/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q EPS 36c; 25/04/2018 – KILROY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.49 TO $3.64, EST. $3.56

Gigamedia Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GIGM) had an increase of 1225% in short interest. GIGM’s SI was 10,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1225% from 800 shares previously. With 12,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Gigamedia Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GIGM)’s short sellers to cover GIGM’s short positions. The SI to Gigamedia Limited – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.16%. The stock decreased 7.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 11,180 shares traded or 12.67% up from the average. GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) has declined 15.83% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GIGM News: 29/03/2018 GigaMedia 4Q EPS 10c; 25/05/2018 – Notice of The Nineteenth Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – GigaMedia 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 29/03/2018 – GIGA MEDIA LTD GIGM.O -QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO GIGAMEDIA $0.10

GigaMedia Limited provides online and mobile games, and cloud computing services in Taiwan and internationally. The company has market cap of $26.53 million. The Company’s portfolio of online games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese title game; non-cash gambling or casino casual games, sports games, Web RPG, and mobile games through FunTown-branded platform; and chance games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game in which players competes by running, jumping, dashing and using items; and role playing games.

Kilroy Realty Corporation. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $7.71 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 28.96 P/E ratio. It own, develop, acquire and manage real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and greater Seattle.

