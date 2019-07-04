Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) and Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) compete with each other in the REIT – Office sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty Corporation 73 10.12 N/A 2.55 30.29 Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 17 7.81 N/A 4.13 4.16

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kilroy Realty Corporation and Northstar Realty Europe Corp. Northstar Realty Europe Corp. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kilroy Realty Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Kilroy Realty Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Northstar Realty Europe Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty Corporation 0.00% 6.7% 3.4% Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0.00% 6% 2.1%

Volatility and Risk

Kilroy Realty Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.84 beta. Competitively, Northstar Realty Europe Corp. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Kilroy Realty Corporation and Northstar Realty Europe Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Kilroy Realty Corporation is $81.5, with potential upside of 6.16%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kilroy Realty Corporation and Northstar Realty Europe Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 76%. 1.9% are Kilroy Realty Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Northstar Realty Europe Corp. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kilroy Realty Corporation 1.08% 0.04% 5.2% 8.98% 3.94% 22.6% Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0.35% -1.71% -1.66% 4.24% 21.47% 18.29%

For the past year Kilroy Realty Corporation has stronger performance than Northstar Realty Europe Corp.

Summary

Kilroy Realty Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Northstar Realty Europe Corp.

Kilroy Realty Corporation. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It own, develop, acquire and manage real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and greater Seattle. Kilroy Realty Corporation. was founded in 1947 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. operates as a commercial real estate investment trust. It acquires and manages prime office properties located in principal cities of Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is based in New York, New York.