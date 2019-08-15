Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Comparison side by side

Both Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) are REIT – Office companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty Corporation 76 9.92 N/A 2.68 29.66 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 34 6.61 N/A 0.06 569.35

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kilroy Realty Corporation and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Kilroy Realty Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Kilroy Realty Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kilroy Realty Corporation and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty Corporation 0.00% 7% 3.5% Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.79 beta indicates that Kilroy Realty Corporation is 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. has a 0.69 beta which is 31.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Kilroy Realty Corporation and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Kilroy Realty Corporation’s average target price is $81.5, while its potential upside is 6.44%. Competitively Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. has a consensus target price of $39, with potential upside of 17.75%. The data provided earlier shows that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. appears more favorable than Kilroy Realty Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned 1.9% of Kilroy Realty Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kilroy Realty Corporation 2.49% 7.02% 2.77% 13.37% 11.15% 26.37% Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 2.56% 5.94% 0.57% 9.19% 6.26% 21.47%

For the past year Kilroy Realty Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Kilroy Realty Corporation beats Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.

Kilroy Realty Corporation. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It own, develop, acquire and manage real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and greater Seattle. Kilroy Realty Corporation. was founded in 1947 and is based in Los Angeles, California.