Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) Comparing side by side

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) have been rivals in the REIT – Office for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty Corporation 75 10.02 N/A 2.68 29.66 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.60 N/A 0.39 35.45

Table 1 demonstrates Kilroy Realty Corporation and Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Empire State Realty OP L.P. has lower revenue and earnings than Kilroy Realty Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Kilroy Realty Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empire State Realty OP L.P., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kilroy Realty Corporation and Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty Corporation 0.00% 7% 3.5% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kilroy Realty Corporation and Empire State Realty OP L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Kilroy Realty Corporation is $81.5, with potential upside of 5.38%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kilroy Realty Corporation and Empire State Realty OP L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2.85%. About 1.9% of Kilroy Realty Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kilroy Realty Corporation 2.49% 7.02% 2.77% 13.37% 11.15% 26.37% Empire State Realty OP L.P. -5.04% -7.07% -10.33% -8.29% -15.63% -1.62%

For the past year Kilroy Realty Corporation had bullish trend while Empire State Realty OP L.P. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kilroy Realty Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Kilroy Realty Corporation. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It own, develop, acquire and manage real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and greater Seattle. Kilroy Realty Corporation. was founded in 1947 and is based in Los Angeles, California.