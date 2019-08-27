Kidder Stephen W Upped Stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by $1.31 Million as Stock Declined; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Raised Nvidia (NVDA) Holding

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 961 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,135 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90B, up from 15,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $166.29. About 593,195 shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 105.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 26,888 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 13,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $72.62. About 65,842 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novozymes A S Dkk 2.0 by 11,700 shares to 95,611 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,010 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EOG Resources Inc (EOG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Cap Management accumulated 1,393 shares. Btr Cap holds 45,920 shares. New York-based Nikko Asset Management Americas has invested 0.15% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). California-based Private Ocean Ltd Liability has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated stated it has 42 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Mngmt reported 111,590 shares. Wyoming-based Cypress Management Lc (Wy) has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Badgley Phelps And Bell accumulated 108,744 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Viking Fund Management Lc, North Dakota-based fund reported 70,000 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0.62% or 1.07M shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt has invested 1.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Reilly Fincl Limited Company holds 0% or 120 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.6% or 101,101 shares in its portfolio.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 39,180 shares to 8,078 shares, valued at $430.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec (NYSE:EMR) by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,124 shares, and cut its stake in Johnsn&Johnsn (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Athena Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 1,253 shares. Elm Limited Com invested in 1,355 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Moody Bancorporation Division holds 43,252 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Llc holds 12,000 shares. Bollard Group Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 2,025 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na reported 0.01% stake. Daiwa Secs Inc has invested 0.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Philadelphia Tru owns 1.47% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 92,605 shares. Park Avenue Secs Llc owns 5,029 shares. Crescent Park Mgmt LP invested in 1.68% or 53,407 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.66% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Capital Impact Advisors has invested 1.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Northern Tru stated it has 0.31% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Waddell And Reed Fincl invested in 135,973 shares.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nvidia bringing realistic graphics to ‘Minecraft’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NVIDIA (NVDA) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Yield Curve Woes, Walmart Shines, Nvidia Preview & Buy Hasbro Stock | Free Lunch – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Here’s Why Nvidia May Surge Following Results – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia Stock: Patience, Grasshopper – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.