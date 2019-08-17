Kidder Stephen W Upped Position in Chevron (CVX) as Stock Price Rose; Lonestar Capital Management Position in Symantec (SYMC) Increased by $1.22 Million

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 30.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 4,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 17,745 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 13,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24 million shares traded or 10.77% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 10.59 million shares traded or 8.34% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – S&P Will Monitor Symantec Investigate Developments and Could Eventually Revise Rating or Outlook; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mob; 28/03/2018 – Compuverde Joins Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – UNLIKELY THAT INVESTIGATION WILL BE COMPLETED IN TIME TO FILE ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K IN A TIMELY MANNER; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join the World’s Leading Al Powered Risk lnference Pioneer; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mobile; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Reveals Little on Call to Discuss Investigation; 10/05/2018 – Symantec reports smaller quarterly loss; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO ALSO PROVIDE FURTHER DETAIL ON CO’S FINANCIAL RESULTS & OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC)

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Chevron’s Permian Production Pays Off With A Strong Beat – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Symantec Corporation (SYMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 08/08: (PBYI) (EIDX) (ALRM) Higher; (VRAY) (AMRN) (UBER) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zscaler Is A Stock To Watch – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Symantec (SYMC) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Stocks Advance Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.