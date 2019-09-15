Kidder Stephen W Upped Its Disney (DIS) Holding; Bulldog Investors Maintains Holding in Source Capital (SOR)

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 3,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 35,078 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.90 million, up from 31,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 5.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment

Bulldog Investors Llc increased its stake in Source Capital Inc (SOR) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc bought 21,757 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 191,401 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00M, up from 169,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Source Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.97. About 27,683 shares traded or 44.91% up from the average. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $249.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4,045 shares to 50,168 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,600 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $319.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp Com by 39,796 shares to 361,859 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Asset High Incm Fd Ii (HIX) by 57,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,389 shares, and cut its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fd Inc Com (NHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold SOR shares while 8 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 1.40 million shares or 73.02% less from 5.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.