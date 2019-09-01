Kidder Stephen W Trimmed Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake; Providence Service (PRSC) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Providence Service Corp (PRSC) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.28, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 66 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 59 sold and reduced their positions in Providence Service Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 12.69 million shares, up from 12.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Providence Service Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 49 Increased: 43 New Position: 23.

Kidder Stephen W decreased Automatic Data Processing (ADP) stake by 11.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kidder Stephen W sold 8,664 shares as Automatic Data Processing (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Kidder Stephen W holds 67,506 shares with $10.79M value, down from 76,170 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing now has $72.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has invested 0.11% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Iowa-based Dubuque Financial Bank And Tru has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Aqr Capital Management reported 421,209 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 68,115 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Whalerock Point Lc owns 22,963 shares. Cap Invest Services Of America Inc holds 0.33% or 12,795 shares in its portfolio. Wms Prns Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,899 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 2.61M shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Com stated it has 12,616 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0.01% stake. Coho Limited accumulated 846,322 shares. Violich Cap Mgmt holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 58,866 shares. Modera Wealth Limited Liability reported 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Adirondack Trust Com has 6,762 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Mariner Llc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 121,181 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is 1.37% above currents $169.84 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ADP in report on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, August 1.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Stock Reports: Disney, Eli Lilly, ADP & More – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Increased An Energizing 103% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting ADP Put And Call Options For September 13th – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian non-farm payroll employment rose by 73,700 in July – ADP – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.21. About 74,357 shares traded or 14.61% up from the average. The Providence Service Corporation (PRSC) has declined 20.28% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRSC News: 28/03/2018 – LogistiCare Names Tim Canning as Chief Customer Officer; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE – PLAN TO INTEGRATE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ACTIVITIES PERFORMED AT CORPORATE HOLDING CO LEVEL INTO LOGISTICARE, CO’S LARGEST UNIT; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q Net $38.9M; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE TO CLOSE LOGISTICARE HQ AND TUCSON OFFICE; 01/05/2018 – LogistiCare Names Neil Singer Chief Technology Officer; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE REPORTS CONSOLIDATION AROUND LOGISTICARE; 25/04/2018 – LogistiCare Names Matthew Umscheid as Senior Vice President of Strategic Services; 22/05/2018 – LogistiCare and National Kidney Foundation Join to End Kidney Disease; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service: To Integrate All Functions Currently Performed at Holding Co Level Into LogistiCare; 09/05/2018 – Providence Service 1Q Net $5.43M

Coliseum Capital Management Llc holds 29.47% of its portfolio in The Providence Service Corporation for 1.22 million shares. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc owns 468,813 shares or 2.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 1.09% invested in the company for 316,187 shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 1.03% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 123,860 shares.

The Providence Service Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical healthcare and workforce development services for public and private sector entities in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $729.25 million. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services and Workforce Development Services (WD Services) divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.