Kidder Stephen W Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Has Cut as Share Value Rose; Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Cut Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $719,033

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 68.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 12,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,521 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $326,000, down from 17,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 5.29M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 8,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,506 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79M, down from 76,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 1.89 million shares traded or 8.28% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 1,969 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc reported 0.26% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sustainable Growth Advisers LP has invested 2.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hyman Charles D invested in 4,157 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Vestor Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 425 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Company stated it has 0.87% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Rockland Tru Com invested in 0.15% or 8,591 shares. Moreover, Tctc Holdings Ltd Liability Com has 0.3% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 34,370 shares. Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.21% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Frontier Inv Mgmt Commerce owns 1,359 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Mgmt Lc (Wy) has invested 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Brown Advisory holds 0.17% or 374,676 shares. Cibc Corp stated it has 0.15% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 2,021 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $12.12 million activity. Rodriguez Carlos A sold $3.26 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, January 8. O’Brien Dermot J had sold 3,803 shares worth $509,766. $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Politi Douglas W. $176,063 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Perrotti Thomas J on Tuesday, January 22. Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of stock or 1,614 shares. $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Weinstein Donald.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Oil prices steady amid U.S. stockpile drop, OPEC supply cut extension – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Automatic Data Processing a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.0% Yield (ADP) – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Company News for Jul 3, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FOREX-Dollar depressed ahead of U.S. jobs data – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 4,190 shares to 17,745 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.47 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Financial Consultants reported 24,603 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.5% or 36,160 shares. The South Carolina-based Greenwood Cap Assoc Llc has invested 1.23% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 1.08M were reported by Kbc Grp Nv. Reaves W H And Co holds 1.95 million shares or 3.81% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Prudential Finance holds 9.19M shares. National Company Tx invested 0.81% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Perella Weinberg Partners Limited Partnership holds 51,022 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability has 22,871 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Excalibur Management has 94,055 shares. Check Mngmt Ca holds 73,685 shares. Moreover, Auxier Asset Management has 0.43% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mcdaniel Terry & owns 4,935 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 23,118 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon adds 5G service to Denver and Providence – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Fios TV customers can enjoy The Weather Channel starting June 24 – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Back To A Troubling 4% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Struggles To Persist – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.