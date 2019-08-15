Kidder Stephen W Maintains Position in Disney (DIS); Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Valuation Rose While Grs Advisors Decreased Stake

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 85.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 14,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 31,230 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 16,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 6.83 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 95,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 288,631 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, down from 383,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 1.31 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Site Centers Corp by 216,672 shares to 798,972 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 56.28 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo +2.4% on Starboard request for sale – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “After Google snub, Tampa’s getting another chance at fiber network – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Digitaljournal.com and their article: “Zayo Announces Early Termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo briefly spikes on report of offer at $30/share or more – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Point Cap Mngmt LP holds 638,689 shares or 4.49% of its portfolio. Federated Pa holds 0% or 1,070 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 10,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Co owns 200,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shellback Capital Limited Partnership owns 1.45% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 430,690 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates has invested 0.61% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 11,470 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 12,700 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited reported 23,013 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc holds 173,460 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 1.10M shares. Moreover, Marlowe Prtn Lp has 23.28% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.18M shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Com owns 174,111 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 9,559 shares. Blackrock accumulated 12.52 million shares.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18,895 shares to 126,412 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,010 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ami Asset Corp owns 299,404 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 47,175 shares. Brown Advisory has 0.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.11M shares. Pacific Invest reported 75,831 shares. The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0.23% or 845,258 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares accumulated 1.71 million shares or 0.3% of the stock. Seizert Prtnrs Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hap Trading Lc stated it has 317,332 shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct owns 1.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 456,447 shares. Stanley owns 9,645 shares. Veritas Invest Mgmt Llp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blue Chip Prtn invested in 1,243 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments accumulated 1.04% or 139,244 shares.