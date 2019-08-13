Kidder Stephen W Lowered Its Mastercard (MA) Stake by $1.28 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Sprague Res LP (SRLP) Valuation Declined, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Cut by $8.56 Million Its Holding

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Sprague Res Lp (SRLP) by 96.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 475,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 17,500 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 493,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Sprague Res Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 24,574 shares traded. Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) has declined 26.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SRLP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Sprague Resources LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRLP); 14/03/2018 SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.63; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources LP 2017 Form 10-K Now Available; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q Net $74.9M; 15/03/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP SEES 2018 OPERATING EXPENSE RANGE OF $86 MLN TO $91 MLN; 08/05/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $3.21; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Sprague Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 15/03/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – EXPECT TO GROW DISTRIBUTIONS BY 1.5 CENTS/UNIT PER QUARTER THROUGH 2019; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EPS $3.21; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources Raises Dividend to 65.25c

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 5,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 47,945 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.29 million, down from 53,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $270.82. About 1.66 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 sales for $39.05 million activity. $2.20M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 sales for $39.05 million activity. $2.20M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 14,389 shares to 31,230 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 13,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold SRLP shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 3.80 million shares or 15.04% less from 4.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.