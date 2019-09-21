Kidder Stephen W Increases Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Yakira Capital Management Has Raised Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holding by $6.26 Million; Shares Declined

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 244 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60M, up from 1,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32 million shares traded or 31.89% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – TRUMP HAS PERSONALLY PUSHED U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL TO DOUBLE THE RATE THE POSTAL SERVICE CHARGES AMAZON.COM AND OTHER FIRMS TO SHIP PACKAGES -WASHINGTON POST; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 05/04/2018 – AMAZON ADDING JOBS IN RIYADH AFTER MEETING WITH SAUDI PRINCE; 24/04/2018 – The company is building out its investment in cloud computing, placing it in more direct competition with Amazon and outlining a path forward for the company beyond advertising revenue; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Turnaround Plan Weighs on Profit as It Chases Amazon; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India lays off 60 employees, more may follow – Economic Times; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Amazon Japan is being investigated by the country’s antitrust regulator on allegations of asking vendors for a percentage of their sales revenue. According to sources, the Japanese arm of the U.S; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 158.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 56,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 92,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.28 million, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $111.9. About 961,140 shares traded or 126.03% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Starboard Value LP/; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Net $37.8M; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.05B-$1.07B; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDER STARBOARD FILES PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $249.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,906 shares to 63,600 shares, valued at $10.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 2,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,974 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 45 are owned by Td Cap Mgmt Lc. South Texas Money Mgmt accumulated 24,766 shares. Fin Services Corp stated it has 1,665 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Washington Tru Retail Bank has 0.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,502 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt invested in 0.25% or 1,560 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 511,000 shares or 3.6% of the stock. Beaumont Fincl Prtn Ltd holds 0.88% or 4,514 shares in its portfolio. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings has invested 2.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited, Vermont-based fund reported 4,314 shares. Pure Fin holds 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 519 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.88% or 669 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct holds 1.43% or 22,837 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank reported 281,455 shares. Paragon Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.12% or 143 shares.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $510.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty All (ASG) by 83,100 shares to 205,400 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gigcapital Inc by 146,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,750 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (Call) (NYSE:RHT).

