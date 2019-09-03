Kidder Stephen W Holding in Eog Resources (EOG) Has Boosted by $1.31 Million; As Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Share Price Rose, Holder Moon Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 84.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 252,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 47,737 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 300,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $75.1. About 158,492 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 105.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 26,888 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 13,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $73.25. About 1.02 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93M for 16.62 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsal Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 750,000 shares or 2.83% of its portfolio. London Of Virginia holds 0.14% or 292,440 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Primecap Mgmt Ca owns 444,664 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd has 231,600 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.04% or 12,300 shares. Moon Management LP has 1.35% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 415,115 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 408,871 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.07% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 3,674 were accumulated by Argent Trust. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 0.02% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 1.04 million shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Llc has 11,652 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sleep Number +15% after strong print – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy and Fullpower Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Smarter Sleep Experiences Through AI-Powered Technology – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tempur Sealy sees outperformance in North America – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy News: Why TPX Stock Is Moving Today – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tempur Sealy Stock Was Up 84% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayerweather Charles has invested 0.9% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 225,671 were reported by Raymond James And Assoc. Stephens Ar invested in 32,923 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cap International Sarl holds 93,655 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 15,083 shares in its portfolio. Hemenway Tru Limited Liability Com stated it has 113,194 shares. Commerce Bank invested 0.45% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Heritage Investors Mgmt owns 24,556 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 12,060 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company owns 3,013 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bridges Inv Management reported 120,448 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 22,489 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 1,356 shares. Hills Bancorp accumulated 18,703 shares.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,935 shares to 50,490 shares, valued at $6.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 10,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,924 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX).