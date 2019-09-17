Kidder Stephen W Holding In Becton Dickinson (BDX) Was Raised; Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Cut Its Masco (MAS) Position by $311,103

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 189.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 3,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 6,020 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 2,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $258.43. About 397,476 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 564,416 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.15M, down from 572,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 5.51M shares traded or 87.00% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comm National Bank holds 0.48% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 170,446 shares. Grisanti Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 3.58% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Advisors Asset Inc has invested 0.2% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Incorporated invested in 0.49% or 1.23 million shares. Us Bancorp De owns 101,581 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Virginia-based Kanawha Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.59% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Notis reported 2,235 shares. Guardian Life Ins Communication Of America holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 775 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Lc reported 3,265 shares. Hamel Associate stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 5,030 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Com reported 0.14% stake. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Company invested 0.18% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Glovista Invs Limited Com accumulated 1,292 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Troy Asset Limited holds 0.81% or 77,089 shares in its portfolio.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $249.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,708 shares to 35,526 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,168 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) by 43,300 shares to 139,600 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 18,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Com reported 0% stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Enterprise Financial Svcs has 0.09% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 1.49 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Shellback Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.98% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). D L Carlson Group Inc holds 0.16% or 13,110 shares in its portfolio. 272,682 are owned by Susquehanna Int Group Llp. Oppenheimer And holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 54,309 shares. 33,057 were reported by Penn Cap Mngmt Inc. Dimensional Fund LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Mkp Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 363,000 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 14,178 shares. Trustco Retail Bank N Y holds 0.57% or 13,000 shares. Motco has 991 shares.

