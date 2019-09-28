Kidder Stephen W Holding in Becton Dickinson (BDX) Has Boosted by $992,880 as Valuation Rose; As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Share Value Declined, Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Position by $12.85 Million

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 189.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 3,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 6,020 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 2,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $248.03. About 821,953 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 33.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 204,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 405,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.67M, down from 609,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $249.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,906 shares to 63,600 shares, valued at $10.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,526 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

