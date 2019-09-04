Kidder Stephen W Has Upped Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $1.05 Million as Market Value Declined; Ecor1 Capital Cut Its Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) as Stock Price Declined

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 17.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 8,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 54,314 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, up from 46,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.23. About 284,131 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 984,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 4.40M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.49M, down from 5.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 31,568 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 01/05/2018 – Under pressure, Peter Hecht splits Ironwood into two biotechs, spinning out an R&D operation $IRWD; 31/05/2018 – SARISSA CAPITAL SAYS IRWD SEPARATION GOOD FIRST STEP; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 14/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (SGC) Business From Comml and Gastrointestinal Business; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE ALEX DENNER TO STAND FOR ELECTION; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Cap Issues Statement on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals; 02/05/2018 – IRWD URGERS HOLDERS TO IGNORE SARISSA PROXY CARD; 01/05/2018 – #2 Under pressure, Peter Hecht splits Ironwood into two biotechs, spinning out an R&D operation $IRWD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 126.32% or $0.48 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. IRWD’s profit will be $15.42 million for 23.30 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 352,831 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $73.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 1.07 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 5,436 shares to 47,945 shares, valued at $11.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,213 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).