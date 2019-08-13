Kidder Stephen W Has Upped Its Holding in Xylem (XYL) as Share Price Declined; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Market Valuation Declined, Dearborn Partners Has Cut Its Position by $517,423

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 64.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 4,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 2,594 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 7,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $96.58. About 5.04 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: No Pressure on RBA to Raise Rates; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PICTURE ON NON-MINING BUSINESS INVESTMENT BETTER THAN FOR SOME TIME; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT; 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video); 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 17.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 4,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 30,405 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 25,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $77.04. About 444,686 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538. The insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Management has 0.38% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 5,269 are owned by Brookmont Capital Mgmt. Citigroup stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fiduciary Tru owns 97,829 shares. Sunbelt Securities holds 0.23% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 4,208 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 189,558 shares. City Holdings Commerce accumulated 58,558 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation stated it has 48,820 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 50,900 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Allen Inv Mgmt Lc holds 1.27M shares or 4.34% of its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim has invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 8.28M shares. Gould Asset Management Llc Ca reported 2,450 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc owns 5,590 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 11.95 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 5,664 shares to 146,145 shares, valued at $24.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 7,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,585 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Services Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 59,833 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 365,427 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 55,753 shares. 14.99M are owned by Blackrock. Nomura Asset holds 31,326 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kcm Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr holds 0.01% or 22,565 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,212 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sageworth has 550 shares. Westport Asset Management Inc owns 6,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 30,597 shares. 907,851 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 10,004 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 10,715 shares to 116,924 shares, valued at $9.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,010 shares, and cut its stake in Novozymes A S Dkk 2.0.