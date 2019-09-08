Kidder Stephen W Has Upped Its Holding in Ipg Photonics (IPGP) as Stock Price Declined; Tech Data (TECD) Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corporation (TECD) by 18.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 6,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 27,301 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, down from 33,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tech Data Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $100.13. About 299,190 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Ipg Photonics (IPGP) by 48.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 13,114 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 8,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Ipg Photonics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $133.51. About 487,451 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 05/03/2018 IPG Photonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 21/04/2018 – DJ IPG Photonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPGP); 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q EPS $1.93; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Net $106.3M; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS SEES 2Q EPS $2.05 TO $2.35, EST. $2.19; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold IPGP shares while 123 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 32.72 million shares or 3.44% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 10,818 shares or 0% of the stock. Stephens Ar reported 0% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). 2,000 are owned by Dock Street Asset Management. Chevy Chase Tru accumulated 29,254 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 7,685 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Optimum, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,235 shares. 3,222 were reported by Intrust Fincl Bank Na. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 802 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 6,444 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 3,094 shares. 7,501 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 3,786 shares.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity.

More notable recent IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Laser Systems & Components Industry Outlook: Prospects Bright – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does IPG Photonics Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IPGP) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Red in the 1st Trading Day of September – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IPG Photonics: Another Victim Of The Trade War – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 3,390 shares to 37,234 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,587 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX).

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Investing In Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Stocks to Consider as US Narrows Scope of China Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tech Data +10% after beats, in-line guide – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Presidio, Inc. (PSDO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Data Announces $100 Million Increase in Share Repurchase Program – Business Wire” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Llc owns 0.04% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 19,845 shares. Moreover, Prelude Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 403 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Co reported 278,815 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 13,400 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1,361 shares or 0% of the stock. Country Club Trust Co Na reported 2,125 shares. Shayne & Limited Liability Company invested in 7.92% or 110,638 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Convergence Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.42% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Northern stated it has 704,099 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles And Company Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech invested in 111,026 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE) by 11,070 shares to 49,717 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerstate Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 120,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Unifi Inc (NYSE:UFI).