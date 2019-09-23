Kidder Stephen W Has Trimmed Stake in Aptargroup (ATR) by $352,160 as Share Value Rose; Duff & Phelps Util & Bond (DUC) Shares Were Volatile While Bulldog Investors Decreased Its Holding by $946,888

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Aptargroup (ATR) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 2,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 72,225 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.98M, down from 75,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Aptargroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $118.1. About 130,047 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond (DUC) by 43.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 118,361 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 153,517 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 271,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 19,202 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings on October, 31 after the close. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 4.04% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ATR’s profit will be $60.84M for 31.08 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by AptarGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $249.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,848 shares to 35,078 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold ATR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Management has invested 0.03% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,022 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 42,887 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 17,359 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.05% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). American Interest Gru, a New York-based fund reported 123,671 shares. Champlain Inv Prtn Ltd Liability has 1.69% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 1.62 million shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 30,000 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Com Ny has invested 0.04% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Cordasco Financial Network has 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). 49,356 are owned by Farmers Merchants Invests. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 18,700 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 8 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold DUC shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 15.48 million shares or 3.04% more from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap reported 0.01% stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Dakota Wealth Management owns 67,881 shares. Moreover, Icon Advisers has 0.28% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 345,483 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Shaker Financial Svcs Limited Liability has 96,598 shares. Mariner Lc stated it has 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 3.92M shares. Ftb reported 25,875 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 18,903 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 78,189 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 1,400 shares. 1607 Cap Prtn Lc reported 1.67 million shares stake. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co holds 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) or 38,440 shares. Next Finance holds 2,100 shares.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $319.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Central Secs Corp Com (NYSEMKT:CET) by 15,038 shares to 359,919 shares, valued at $10.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC) by 134,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 808,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opportunities Fd Com (VTA).

