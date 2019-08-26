Kidder Stephen W Has Trimmed Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Position; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

Kidder Stephen W decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 9.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kidder Stephen W sold 7,600 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Kidder Stephen W holds 75,191 shares with $7.82M value, down from 82,791 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $293.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 53.51% above currents $32.03 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 7. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $45 target in Friday, March 15 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of SLB in report on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. See Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $41.0000 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Gabelli Rating: Buy New Target: $55.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $50.0000 Upgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Tudor Pickering Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $52 New Target: $49 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $50 New Target: $45 Downgrade

The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.96 million shares traded or 35.48% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold Schlumberger Limited shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Scotia Cap Inc has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dumont & Blake Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 12,504 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Atria Invs Ltd Llc has 13,683 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Beacon Fin Group has 0.37% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 51,609 shares. Orleans Capital Mngmt Corporation La, Louisiana-based fund reported 33,019 shares. California-based Dodge And Cox has invested 1.94% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Howard Capital Management has 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 27,828 were accumulated by Curbstone Fin Mngmt Corporation. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 40,107 are owned by Stratos Wealth. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd has 7,104 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Parkside National Bank And has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 3,567 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The holds 7.30 million shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.34% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology services and products to the gas and oil exploration and production industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $44.30 billion. The Company’s Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir imaging, monitoring, and development services; wireline technologies for open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services comprising surface and downhole services; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. It has a 21.5 P/E ratio. The Company’s Drilling Group segment designs, makes, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products; mud logging services; land drilling rigs and support services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger (SLB) Down 15.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Is Home Care Segment Revenue Driving P&G’s Total Revenue Growth? – Forbes” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Kidder Stephen W increased Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 1,067 shares to 1,654 valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) stake by 13,815 shares and now owns 26,888 shares. Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 295,655 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Cibc World invested in 1.17M shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 7,063 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd owns 9,822 shares. Guardian Investment Management stated it has 24,835 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. Spc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 26,549 shares. 150,939 are owned by Hemenway Tru Limited Liability Company. Peapack Gladstone Corporation has 330,213 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Btr Mngmt accumulated 88,810 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Putnam Fl Inv Management Com owns 78,744 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 925,303 shares. First Natl owns 69,044 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has 558,056 shares. Ashfield Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kelly Lawrence W Associates Ca reported 31,955 shares.